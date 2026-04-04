A viral video of an Indian student studying in Europe has triggered a heated debate online after he claimed that he receives €1,400 every month to study. In the video, the student describes it as a “secret,” but it was later revealed that the funding comes from the well-known Erasmus Mundus scholarship, according to a report by Firstpost America.

What is the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship?

The Erasmus Mundus programme is a highly competitive initiative run by the European Union. It is designed to attract talented students from around the world by offering financial support to those pursuing joint master’s degrees across multiple European countries.

However, getting selected is not easy, as only a small number of applicants are awarded the scholarship each year.

Debate around ‘scam’ and opportunities

The viral video and the reaction to it have also highlighted a larger debate around migration and opportunities abroad. While some people criticised the idea of students receiving financial support in foreign countries, others pointed out that international students often contribute significantly to the economy through taxes, skills, and innovation.

“India and scam have become synonyms,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Not all Indians are bad. Yes, the people doing those things may be perceived wrong”.

Not all the comments were negative, some social media users defended the Indian student.

A user said, “Well study and get it rather than crying that Indian dude did hard work and got it”.

Another user said, “Because Indian students study like there is no tomorrow, they study hard like they forget there would be a life without academics. So stop judging if they accomplish something which they have got with their skills and talents”.

Falling numbers but India still leads

Data shows that 161 Indian students received the scholarship in 2022, which dropped to 146 in 2024. Last year, the number fell further to just 101 students. Despite this decline, India continues to be the largest beneficiary overall, with more than 2,200 Indian students receiving the scholarship since it began in 2004, the report mentioned.

The broader Erasmus+ programme is seen as more than just financial aid. It offers students a chance to study at top European universities, experience different cultures, and build international careers. So far, over 6,000 Indian students and scholars have benefited from such opportunities, reflecting strong educational ties between India and Europe, the report mentioned.

Why Europe is attracting Indian students

Europe, facing declining birth rates, increasingly relies on young and skilled migrants to support its workforce and economic growth.

At the same time, many Indian students are now exploring Europe as a study destination due to stricter visa rules and rising costs in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, Firstpost America reported citing experts.