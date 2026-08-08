In an age when physical bookstores are going out of business, and artificial intelligence companies are allegedly shredding books to train their AI chatbots, a bookstore over 40 years old has not only outlived many of its counterparts, but also attained viral fame in the United States this week.

A decades-old mystery of a stolen book finally unravelled this past week when a $100 bill and a heartwarming apology note landed on the doorstep of a Northern California bookstore. Booklegger, founded in 1982 in Eureka’s Old Town district, received an unexpected delivery on Monday just as its longtime owner, Jennifer McFadden, was clocking out for the day, according to social media posts the shop and its owner shared online.

Book stolen over 40 years ago returns to bookstore with $100 bill

The long-overdue package contained a rare first-edition 1953 copy of “The Unstrung Harp” by Edward Gorey, who is not only an American author but also a Tony Award-winning costume designer. He is also celebrated for creating the animated opening and closing title sequences for the PBS anthology series “Masterpiece Mystery!” which premiered in 1980.

Alongside the long-lost book, the sender also put a hundred-dollar note and a letter. Although the California bookstore put a $125 price tag on the book, its owner said the gesture was enough to put a smile on her face after all these years, according to the New York Post.

“We received a small package in the mail today, and couldn’t read the handwritten return address, so we had no idea if it was promotional material about a book or who knows what. In fact it contained something so unexpected and touching the three of us who were working ended up with tears in our eyes,” McFadden shared on Facebook. “Making up for a past wrong, no matter how belatedly, takes courage. Yes, people make mistakes, but the ways the people show us the good of humanity are far more numerous.”

And to think that Jennifer almost overlooked the parcel that was, in a way, always destined to find its way back to the bookstore. The California shop’s owner told USA Today in a phone interview that the package’s return address, written with a ballpoint pen, was nearly illegible. McFadden confessed to almost putting the box aside, mistaking it for containing promotional materials, until her coworker convinced her to “just open it.”

It was all worth it in the end.

What did the apology note say?

With a $100 bill tucked inside, the typed-out apology note confirmed that the man who stole the rare find over 40 years ago was a student from Humboldt State University at the time, suffering from a serious drug and alcohol addiction. The sender included his name and phone number in the letter, urging the bookstore to reach out to him if needed.

“I am returning this Edward Gorey first edition to you because I stole it from the store sometime in the early 1980’s,” the note addressed to Booklegger began, as seen on the bookstore’s Instagram page. “I was a student at HSU with a horrible drug and alcohol problem. I was in desperate need of money, but even more desperately needed a spiritual awakening in my life.”

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The person continued, “I was eventually blessed with just such a psychic change. I proceeded to clean up my past and make something meaningful out of my life. Somehow this little book escaped my notice for 20 years until I came across it cleaning out my garage last week.”

“I was so happy to find that the store was still in business so I could return the book and tell you how sorry I am for my utter lack of principles,” they went on. “I do believe it has increased in value while waiting to be rediscovered in its cardboard box. I hope that you and the store are thriving up there on the beautiful Humboldt Bay. I was the chef at the Waterfront Oyster Bar for a while and miss it.”

While the bookstore has redacted the sender’s name, its photo of the letter shows them signing off, saying, “Please text me if there is anything further I might do to right this wrong.”

In her interview with USA Today, McFadden pointed out that the book was still in good shape despite a few flaws here and there. It also included its dust jacket after all this time.

“It’s not wildly valuable, but it is a collectible book,” she told the US outlet. “I did ring it up, and I have priced it at $125, and I’m going to put it in our old and rare section … and I expect it won’t last long.”

McFadden started working at Booklegger in 1987 when she was just 20 years old, according to USA Today. Years down the line, she became the shop’s sole proprietor.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The opinions mentioned are personal to the user. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific opinion.