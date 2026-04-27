A sharp exchange has unfolded online between startup leaders after Ashneer Grover pushed back against a call by Sridhar Vembu urging Indians in the US to return home. The debate, which began on social media, quickly drew wider attention for its contrasting views on migration, opportunity and national development.

Responding to Vembu’s appeal, Grover dismissed the argument and questioned its practicality. “What delulu! Record breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy. Just DON’T – be scientific in your approach. Look at numbers – $1 = ₹94. Temperature = 50C,” he wrote.

Vembu urges diaspora to return with ‘missionary zeal’

The response came after Vembu, founder of Zoho, published an open letter addressing Indians living in the United States. In his message, he emphasised the need for technological self-reliance and called on the diaspora to contribute to India’s growth.

“Respect in today’s world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation’s technological prowess. India produces sufficient brain power to achieve that prowess but alas we exported so much of that talent, particularly to America. As we develop that prowess in India, our civilisational strength will assert itself. As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let’s do it with a missionary zeal,” Vembu wrote.

Social media splits over emotion vs economics

The exchange triggered a flurry of reactions online, with users weighing in on both perspectives. While some supported Vembu’s vision of nation-building and returning talent, others echoed Grover’s emphasis on economic realities and individual choice.

One user said, “He’s talking in the sense of what’s to come in the coming years in the west, atleast for 6-7 years.

You will see it for yourself, but that doesn’t mean everyone is forced to pack up and fly back, unless the circumstances really demand.”

another added, “Neither will they come back after reading that open letter, nor will they leave after seeing this tweet. People aren’t idiots.”

Third said, “Just because the climate is hot doesn’t mean you ditch your nation. And $1 = 94 rupees is exactly why more people should contribute to the nation.”

The debate reflects a broader conversation around brain drain, economic opportunity and the role of the Indian diaspora, especially as global conditions and domestic ambitions continue to evolve.

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