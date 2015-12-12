Top 10 hot consumer trends to look forward to: From ‘Lifestyle network effect’ to Internables

Everything that people do these days – be it shopping, working, socialising, travelling, studying, eating – are all interlinked to the smartphone and the internet. (Thinkstock photo)

If there is one device that has taken the world by storm, it’s the smartphone. So everything that people do these days – be it shopping, working, socialising, travelling, studying, eating – are all interlinked to the smartphone and the internet. The fifth report of the Ericsson ConsumerLab brings out the 10 Hot Consumer Trends to look forward to in 2016. Some of them are quite obvious, others are not. So, here’s what one can expect to see in the immediate future.

1. Lifestyle network effect

Across 24 countries, 80% of the people surveyed state that lifestyle network effects are reflected in people’s attitude and behaviour. 46% of the people are active on more than one social network, while 34% participate in various forms of the sharing economy from cars, rooms and bikes.

2. Streaming natives

Today, 20% of 16-19 year olds watch more than three hours of YouTube everyday, compared to 7% in 2011. In comparison, of the original internet generation (now 30-34 years), only 9% watch that much of YouTube. Among teens, 46% spend an hour on YouTube daily. Of that 59% of the time is spent on mobile phones.

3. AI ends the screen age

Close to 50% of smartphone users believe that its end is near. The biggest problem that people face relates to battery power draining off. AI is expected to take-over amny areas like searching the net, getting travel advice and as personal assistants. A

4. Virtual gets real

Half of the smartphone users want a 3Dselfie that can be used as an avatar to try on clothes online, and 64% would like the ability to see an item’s actual size and form when shopping online. Half of smartphone users want a 3D printer for printing household objects such as spoons, toys and spare parts for appliances and 44% percent even want to print their own food or nutritional supplements.

5. Sensing homes

Sensors will be embedded in the bricks and mortar that will look for contruction errors, water leaks and electricity issues. In five years, homes will use the internet to monitor air quality, ventilation and windows.

6. Smart commuters

On an average, people spend 20% more time commuting than doing leisure activities. Now commuters want to use that time ganfully. 55% are dissatisfied with the ability to browse the internet and 66% are dissatisfied with video streaming while on the move. Todays’s commuter wants valuable time, not just going from point A to B.

7. Emergency chat

More people text that speak these days. They also use social media more that calling 911. As a result, 65% of smartphone owners are interested in an emergency app which would alert them in case of a crisis or disaster and provide rumour free information.

8. Internables

Today people wear devices to monitor their well-being. The next generation of body-monitoring technology will not be worn, but would be found inside the human body. The internables, which will be connected to the internet would be the future wearables. These could be used to augment vision, memory, hearing and strength.

9. Everything gets hacked

While people believe that PCs and smartphones will be hacked, it is a different issue in case of a bank.

10. Netizen journalists

With smartphones, people are sharing what they notice and feel on a regular basis. Sharing information on a corrupt company has a greater impact than going to the police. Consumers are now becoming the infuencers of social opinion in a big way.