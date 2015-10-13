MobiKwik rolls out support for app on iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and Apple Watch

Apple has chosen the MobiKwik iOS app for demonstrating 3D Force Touch feature on iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus to customers at Apple Shops and Apple Premium resellers. (Reuters)

Mobile payments network, MobiKwik has rolled out updates for its app for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. The latest release of the iOS app – version 5.6 launched on October 11 – with its presses, peeks, and pops, will support the 3D Force Touch feature and iOS 9 users in India. With this, accessing features and offers on MobiKwik becomes easier as extra taps and clicks are eliminated.

Apple has chosen the MobiKwik iOS app for demonstrating 3D Force Touch feature on iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus to customers at Apple Shops and Apple Premium resellers. It is among the few apps that support 3D Force Touch, some others being Instagram, Pinterest, Dropbox,Facebook and Evernote.

The 3D Force Touch feature in the newly launched iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus enables different actions to be triggered depending on the pressure of the touch applied to the screen. Following the update to the MobiKwik app for iOS, this enhancement will be used to let users recharge their devices, transfer money, and shop online more quickly and directly from the home screen of their iPhone 6s and 6s Plus using Quick Actions.

Peek and Pop at features and offers

The 3D force touch feature enables users to Peek and Pop app screens. So, once the user taps the MobiKwik app, Peek and Pop is activated, which lets users shallow-press the screen to launch a pop-up window that offers a glimpse of features and offers. WIth a deep press on 3D Touch, users can either open it, or release it to return to the list.

Spotlight Search

On iOS 9, users can now search for features or offers without even opening the Mobikwik app. They can open Spotlight Search by swiping down on the home screen and typing “recharge” or “offer” and matching MobiKwik titles will appear among the results.

Apple Watch OS 2 update, changes the way you pay through your wearable

The update via a companion app brings with it support for the Apple Watch. On the wearable, users can now recharge their mobile phones with a tap, as well as browse through top offers, shop and much more. The app for the wearable also brings support for the latest Apple watchOS 2.