West Indies vs Zimbabwe Highlights, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies (WI) beat Zimbabwe (ZIM) by 107 runs in a Group 1, Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, that took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, Monday. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza had won the toss and opted to bowl first. [Check Full Scorecard Here]

Chasing 255 to win, Zimbabwe have been bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as he picked up 4/28, his career-best figures. Akeal Hosein had three himself while Matthew Forde picked up two. Brad Evans was the best Zimbabwe batter, hitting 43 off just 21 balls.

WI vs ZIM Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe Playing 11– Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza (captain) , Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava,Tinotenda Maposa

West Indies Playing 11– Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde.

WI vs ZIM, Super 8: What happened in the West Indies innings at Mumbai?

West Indies did not start really well as they lost Brandon King early. He was removed by Richard Ngarava and Shai Hope fell to Brad Evans after he was caught brilliantly by Brian Bennett. Shimron Hetmyer, who was dropped twice, was finally removed for 85, getting caught by Bennett off Graeme Cremer.

Rovman Powell also got caught by Musekiwa, the guy who dropped Hetmyer twice. Muzarabani had his wicket. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario shepherd and later Jason Holder wnet bonkers to get the West Indies to 254/6 in their 20 overs.

This is the highest total of this edition. This by the way, is also the highest World Cup total posted by West Indies and second highest ever, after Sri Lanka’s 260 against Kenya. Zimbabwe would now need 255 to win.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies Super 8s clash can be watched and live-streamed across the following platforms in India.

India: Live Stream- JioHotstar app and website, TV Channels: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD).

