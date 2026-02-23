West Indies vs Zimbabwe Highlights, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies (WI) beat Zimbabwe (ZIM) by 107 runs in a Group 1, Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, that took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, Monday. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza had won the toss and opted to bowl first. [Check Full Scorecard Here]
Chasing 255 to win, Zimbabwe have been bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as he picked up 4/28, his career-best figures. Akeal Hosein had three himself while Matthew Forde picked up two. Brad Evans was the best Zimbabwe batter, hitting 43 off just 21 balls.
WI vs ZIM Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe Playing 11– Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza (captain) , Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava,Tinotenda Maposa
West Indies Playing 11– Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde.
WI vs ZIM, Super 8: What happened in the West Indies innings at Mumbai?
West Indies did not start really well as they lost Brandon King early. He was removed by Richard Ngarava and Shai Hope fell to Brad Evans after he was caught brilliantly by Brian Bennett. Shimron Hetmyer, who was dropped twice, was finally removed for 85, getting caught by Bennett off Graeme Cremer.
Rovman Powell also got caught by Musekiwa, the guy who dropped Hetmyer twice. Muzarabani had his wicket. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario shepherd and later Jason Holder wnet bonkers to get the West Indies to 254/6 in their 20 overs.
This is the highest total of this edition. This by the way, is also the highest World Cup total posted by West Indies and second highest ever, after Sri Lanka’s 260 against Kenya. Zimbabwe would now need 255 to win.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Records and stats to munch on
Even after being a one-sided game, this match had a lot of new records being made and others being broken. Here are those records.
Most runs scored before getting dismissed in T20 WC
180 - Brian Bennett (2026)*
151 - Tom Cooper (2014)
141 - Aaron Jones (2024)
124 - Rohit Sharma (2007-09)
Biggest wins margin for WI in T20Is (by runs)
134 vs UGA, Providence, 2024
107 vs ZIM, Wankhede, 2026*
104 vs AFG, Gros Islet, 2024
84 vs PAK, Mirpur, 2014
74 vs AUS, Colombo RPS, 2012
401 is the highest match aggregate in T20Is involving West Indies and Zimbabwe
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: What did the Player of the Match, Shimron Hetmyer said?
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Player of the Match, Shimron Hetmyer talked about the big win, his dropped catch and the supports he gets from his family.
He said, "[It] Means a lot. More so, because I didn't get a lot in the last game. I just want replicate the things I have been doing in the last two months. [Batting at No. 3] Feels good. It is a lot easier now as I have been doing it often. Having the backing from everyone, makes it a more comfortable head space. [On being the leading six-hitter] I am not thinking too much about it. Feels good to accomplish something like that."
"We as a team haven't accomplished anything as this is just one game. I have my family back home who have been supporting me and that helps me doing better. [What has worked?] Not overthinking my batting. Been overthinking in the past. Now I am trying to think less and the bat will now do the talking and I react what's in front of me," he added.
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, West Indies captain Shai Hope talked about the big win and expectations from the matches ahead.
He said, "Didn't think it would spin as much as it did today, especially when the leggie bowled in the first innings. The way it was spinning was good to see. [On Motie] We tend to neglect how important time away from the game is. He has used the time away from the game well and has brought something beneficial for us with the wrist spin. Great to see him contributing."
"[Next game and opening partnership] Yeah, you always want to improve, get better, look better. Not too concerned about King. He's batting well and I am confident about his ability," he added.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: What did the losing captain Sikandar Raza said?
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza spoke about his injury and the hammering that his team received at the hands of West Indies.
He said, "The plan of action is to go for a scan tomorrow and hopefully it will all be fine. [Change of venue] I think if we think about change in venues, change in country, we will not learn anything, and for me it is very important to learn from this game. We don't want to look for excuses. If we want to go through we have to win in every country, every venue."
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How will Zimbabwe's loss hurt India?
Such a huge win by West Indies mean that they are now at a net run rate of +5.350. India, on the other hand, are at a net run rate of -3.800. This means that in the next two matches, they would not only have to have a win similar to what West Indies had tonight, but also make sure that their second win is as good as South Africa' win against them.
With both the matches being evening ones, expecting both Zimbabwe and West Indies to fail so miserably is too much. But all this can come to pass if they manage to win their two matches and West Indies lose against South Africa too.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: A game of records
So far, the highest 10th wicket partnership has been created in the history of the World Cups. The pair has added 42 already.
Evans will be eyeing a fifty here.
31 sixes in this game will mean the most number of sixes have been hit for any World Cup match. Some game it is.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Evans hit 3 sixes
Zimbabwe Live Score: 145-9 after 17 overs
Six!! Brad Evans is saying that he will enjoy as long as he can as he smashes his fourth six of the innings.
Six!! Make that six sixes for the man and he has brought the net run rate down in the fours from sixes.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Evans goes big
Zimbabwe Live Score: 127-9 after 16 overs
Four!! That is a four here and it is Bradley Evans with a boundary here.
Six!! Some entertainment for people here as this match has nothing else left to offer.
Six!! Oh, Bradley Evans, he is not going to let things settle here. He is fighting for every run.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: 9 down, Ngarava hits a six
Zimbabwe Live Score: 109-9 after 15 overs
Wicket!! Blessing Muzarabani wanted to hit a huge six, but gets out.
Akeal Hosein tries to get another wicket but Ngarava hits a huge six.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Wicket for Holder
Zimbabwe Live Score: 102-8 after 14 overs
Jason Holder has the wicket of Graeme Cremer and he goes for a run. Otherwise we would have seen four maiden wicket overs in an innings. I have not witnessed a World Cup game with three maiden wicket overs other than this one.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie has his 4th
Zimbabwe Live Score: 101-7 after 13 overs
Oh what a day Motie is having here. He has his fourth wicket and Tony Munyonga is removed here. Zimbabwe lose their seventh.
It's once again a maiden over.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: 6 from the Holder over, 100 up for Chevrons
Zimbabwe Live Score: 101-6 after 12 overs
Jason Holder is into the attack and he has conceded just six runs in his first over.
100 is up for the Chevrons.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie misses hat-trick
Zimbabwe Live Score: 95-6 after 11 overs
Wicket!! Make that two in two for Motie and probably one of the worst days in Kwena Musekiwa's cricketing career is over as he is out for first ball duck having dropped Shimron Hetmyer twice earlier.
On a hat-trick and Brad Evans, sweeping, survives.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie cleans up Raza
Six!! This is proper striking from Raza as he send the ball 10 rows back.
Wicket!! This is falling apart for Zimbabwe here and maybe for India too? West Indies are going to earn a huge win here and then even if India beat West Indies, it would come down to net run rate if West Indies beat South Africa.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Raza hits a SIX
Zimbabwe Live Score: 87-4 after 10 overs
Six!! Hit well and hit too well here as it goes over the deep fine leg boundary for a six.
Takes a single off the fifth ball does Raza and that would mean 11 off the over already.
The first 10 overs of the chase are done with here and there is nothing at all that would worry the West Indians here.
12 from the over.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie hit for 10 runs
Zimbabwe Live Score: 75-4 after 9 overs
Motie continues and Munyonga hits a six thanks to a sweep shot.
10 runs come from the Motie over.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph into the attack
Zimbabwe Live Score: 65-4 after 8 overs
Shamar Joseph comes into the attack and goes for eight runs in his first over as Raza remains firm at the crease as he knows that even if they lose this one, they can comeback into tournament with the remaining two matches.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Brilliant bowling from Motie
Zimbabwe Live Score: 57-4 after 7 overs
Four!! Short and cut away by Raza for a four over backward point.
10 runs and a wicket from the over.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Motie cleans up Myers
Gudakesh Motie is here.
And he is welcomed with a good shot from Raza
Four!! Unreal shot from Myers, it was a forehand jab from the batter.
Wicket!! My god. That is brilliant turn from Gudakesh Motie as he pitches it on middle and leg and keeps the ball straight as it beats Myers, outfoxes him completely and cleans him up.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Powerplay over as Myers hits another six
Zimbabwe Live Score: 47-3 after 6 overs
Six!! This is one of the best shots that Myers has hit. He jumps out of the crease and hits it over covers for a six.
10 from the over already. What would Zimbabwe be thinking here. They should think of getting to near about 200 to try and stay ahead of India and ahead of the bottom of the table in Group 1 as chasing that target is already out of contention it seems.
Zimbabwe Live Score: 36-3 after 5 overs
Akeal Hosein is bowling brilliantly here and Dion Myers is understanding nothing at the moment. Gets a four off the first ball as the edge flies past the only slip.
Six!! Hammered. This was a great shot from Myers and held the pose too.
11 off the over.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Cautious from Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Live Score: 25-3 after 4 overs
And it is Matthew Forde once again and he has conceded just five as the fourth over comes to an end here.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Double-wicket maiden from Hosein
Zimbabwe Live Score: 20-3 after 3 overs
Wicket!! Make that two in the over as Hosein has Burl too and he has been caught by none other than Hetmyer again.
This is a double-wicket maiden from Hosein. This rarely happens in T20s.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hosein cleans up Bennett
Wicket!! That would be the end of Brian Bennett as he has been dismissed for the first time ever in the tournament and he has been bowled by Hosein.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Marumani out, Hetmyer catches him
Zimbabwe Live Score: 20-1 after 2 overs
Wicket!! Outside edge flies to deep third-man and Hetmyer makes no mistake as Marumani is caught and Zimbabwe lose their first.
10 and a wicket from the over.
LIVE SCORE WI vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Marumani gets 10 from the first over
Zimbabwe Live Score: 10-0 after 1 over
Tadiwanashe Marumani says he will keep going no matter what and gets a four and a six off the bowling of Akeal Hosein and collects 10 off the very first over of the Zimbabwean innings.
