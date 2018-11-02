Yuzvendra Chahal reaches career high 8th in ICC rankings, Shikhar Dhawan drops four places

Yuzvendra Chahal (AP)

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top-10 of the ICC rankings while Shikhar Dhawan dropped four places in the batsmen standings following a lean home series against the West Indies. India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman. He earned 15 points, which has lifted him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked team-mate Rohit Sharma, who has collected 29 points following his series total of 389 runs. His points tally of 871 is his highest to-date.

Dhawan, who failed to register a half century in the five innings against the West Indies, has slipped four places to be ninth. In the bowlers’ table, Chahal, Akila Dananjaya and Ravindra Jadeja have made big impacts, while number-one-ranked Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a career-high 841 rating points, which is the highest in ODI bowling since Shaun Pollock had 894 points in 2008.

Bumrah leads third-ranked Kuldeep Yadav by 118 points. Yadav is also at a career-high 723 rating points. Chahal has entered the top-10 for the first time in his career by rising three places to eighth, Sri Lanka’s Dananjaya has achieved a career-high ranking of 13th after his nine wickets helped him jump eight places, and Jadeja has climbed 16 places to move to 25th spot after picking up seven wickets.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the biggest gainers in the batsmen rankings. Hope scored 250 runs in the series at 62.50 and has been rewarded with a jump of 22 places that has not only put him in 25th position but has also confirmed his status as the highest-ranked Windies batsman.

Hetmyer, who captained the Windies to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title in 2016, was his side’s leading run-getter with 259 runs at 51.80. This performance reflects in the latest batting table as the left-hander has vaulted 31 places to claim 26th position. The two batsmen are enjoying their career-high rankings and are now separated by only nine points. But, more importantly, the Windies now have two representatives inside the top-30 among batsmen.

England are the number-one ranked side, while India are second. India trail England by five points, but lead third-ranked New Zealand by nine points.