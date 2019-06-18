Yuvraj Singh makes his prediction for man of the series for ICC World Cup 2019

One of India's most loved cricketers Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The left-hander from Punjab was India's backbone in the middle order and won many games for the country. Yuvraj made his final appearance in the national colors back in 2017 during the Champions Trophy where India had lost to Pakistan in the final. Yuvraj Singh on Sunday revealed who he thinks will become the man of the series in ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. He shared that during the IPL he had a chat with Rohit Sharma about him getting starts but not being able to convert them into big numbers. Yuvraj told Rohit to be patient and added that there is a reason why this is happening to the Indian vice-captain. He then added that a big knock awaits him in the future. Sachin Tendulkar had given Yuvraj the same advice before the 2011 World Cup, where Yuvraj went on to become the player of the series. Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don\u2019t know what lies ahead of you it\u2019s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 \u2014 yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019 The Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma scored his second century of the world cup against Pakistan as he smashed 140 off 113 balls to help India win the match easily against the arch-rivals. Earlier, Rohit Sharma had hit a fluent century against South Africa on a difficult batting track where the conditions were challenging for the batsmen. India will be hoping that Rohit Sharma can carry his form throughout the tournament which will help the Indian team in Shikhar Dhawan's absence.\u00a0 Virat Kohli and his team will face Afghanistan in their next game which will take place on 22nd June, at The Rose Bowl in Southhampton.