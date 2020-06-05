Yuvraj Singh apologises for alleged casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal

Through a Twitter post, Yuvraj Singh clarified that he had “unintentionally” hurt public sentiments while engaging in a conversation with friends. (File Image)

After receiving a lot of flak on social media for his alleged casteist remarks, former India star Yuvraj Singh apologised for his comments regarding leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in an Instagram chat with fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Through a Twitter post, Yuvraj Singh clarified that he had “unintentionally” hurt public sentiments while engaging in a conversation with friends.

In the post, Yuvraj stated: “This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception.”

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal,” he added.

Yuvraj made the contentious comment during one of the Instagram live sessions with Indian vice-captain and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

He made the offensive comment about Chahal while talking about his regular social media posts and TikTok videos.

The alleged offensive remark led to the filing of a police complaint against him by an advocate from Hisar, PTI reported.

Yuzvendra Chahal, an accomplished spinner for India, has become popular for his edgy videos on the social networking app TikTok. Yuvraj and Rohit were supposedly pulling his leg during one of their Instagram live sessions when the contentious comment was made by the southpaw.