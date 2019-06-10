Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. The 37-year-old is hailed as the hero of India's 2011 World Cup victory, where Yuvraj scored 362 runs and picked 15 wickets. Yuvraj was awarded the Player of the Series award for his feat. "I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. This game taught me how to fight, to dust myself and move forward. I will never give up till my last breath, that's what the game taught me," Yuvraj said while announcing that he would be retiring from international as well as first class cricket. Yuvraj has sought the BCCI's permission to play in T20 leagues across the globe as a freelancer. "He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Yuvraj was also part of the Indian team that lifted the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007. Yuvraj was every bowlers' nightmare in that tournament where he also hit six sixes in an over. Yuvraj achieved the rare feat against English pacer Stuart Broad. Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 304 one-day internationals and has 8701 runs to his name. He has also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs. Yuvraj, who was also a sensational fielder, has taken 94 catches in ODIs and 31 in Test matches. Yuvraj Singh had last played a Test match in 2012 and one-day international and T20 in 2017. Even in the Indian Premier League, Yuvraj has failed to set the stage alight. Since 2017, Yuvraj Singh has managed to score only three 50+ scores in the 24 IPL matches that he's played.