Youth Olympics 2018: Father shot by forest mafia, Suraj Panwar creates record

Suraj Panwar became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the 5,000-metre race walk in the Youth Olympics. Suraj won the silver medal as he took only 40 minutes and 59.17 seconds to reach the finish line whereas Ecuador’s Oscar Patin took 40 minutes and 51.86 seconds to win the gold. Suraj had won the bronze medal last year in the 10,000-metre walk race which was held in Vijayawada for the Junior National Athletics Championship.

A few months before Panwar was born, his father was shot dead by the forest mafia of Dehradun in the early 2000s. Suraj was raised by a single mother and had two more brothers which made it difficult for his mother to make ends meet.

Suraj recalls how he found it difficult to ask his mother for a pair of shoes that would cost Rs 5,000 as he knew that it would be difficult for her to afford them. However, the athlete also knew that this was an investment that he needed to make as it was for the benefit of his training. Suraj’s brothers helped him with his expenses after he had moved to the Dehradun academy.