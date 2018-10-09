​​​
  3. Youth Olympic Games 2018: Mizoram weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga claims India’s first gold

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga notched up India's maiden gold medal at the Youth Olympics, claiming the top honours in the men's 62 kg category here.

Buenos Aires | Published: October 9, 2018 8:05 AM
Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga notched up India’s maiden gold medal at the Youth Olympics, claiming the top honours in the men’s 62 kg category here. The 15-year-old from Aizwal, who is also a world youth silver-medallist, lifted a total of 274 kg (124 kg +150 kg) to finish on top in the Argentine capital on Monday night. The silver medal went to Turkey’s Toptas Caner, who lifted 263 kg (122 kg + 141 kg), while Colombia’s Villar Estiven Jose took the bronze with an effort of 260 kg (115 kg + 143 kg).

The Mizo sensation, who will turn 16 on October 26, is being touted as the next big name in Indian weightlifting. Earlier this year, Lalrinnunga claimed a silver (youth) and a bronze (junior) in the Asian Championships, smashing two national records in the process.

