scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

‘Your legacy will be eternal’: Sporting world pays tribute to Brazilian legend Pele

Brazil’s Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Written by Reuters
‘Your legacy will be eternal’: Sporting world pays tribute to Brazilian legend Pele
Football fans pay tribute to legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, at Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.

Brazil’s Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

World soccer’s governing body FIFA lowered all flags at its headquarters in Zurich “as a symbol of mourning and respect,” while the Premier League, EFL and A-League said they would pay tribute to the soccer great through a minute’s applause before games.

Also Read

Also Read: Football legend Pele dies at 82, daughter says on Instagram

The Premier League and EFL added that players will wear black armbands during this weekend’s matches, while Spain’s LaLiga said it would observe a minute’s silence ahead of games.

Several footballers took to social media to pay tribute to Pele, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah sharing a picture of the icon on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Farewell to a legend of football.”

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric said Pele was “one of the greatest of all time,” while Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi posted a black and white photo of a young Pele smiling, writing on Twitter, “your legacy will be eternal.”

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) said all A-League games this weekend will hold a minute’s applause before kick-off to pay tribute to “an icon”.

Also Read: India’s unfulfilled FIFA dream

The minute’s applause was observed ahead of Western United’s home game against Brisbane Roar on Friday.

Brazilian tennis player Thiago Monteiro said it was a sad day for Brazil.

“Pele was our biggest idol in sports. He did so much even for the country, to showing Brazil to the world, and we had a lot of respect for him,” Monteiro told reporters. Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar said Pele’s death was “a great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports.”

More Stories on
Football

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 07:34:48 pm