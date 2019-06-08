‘You chose money over country’: Shoaib Akhtar slams AB de Villiers for wanting to come out of retirement

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at South Africa\u2019s AB de Villiers after the later offered to come out of retirement to play for his country in the ongoing World Cup in England. Taking to YouTube, Akhtar questioned de Villiers\u2019 timing, pointing out it was just a \u201cgimmick\u201d to grab headlines. He also said that de Villiers' decision to announce retirement was solely for money, which he chose ahead of his country. Pointing out that de Villiers chose to play in IPL and PSL, the former Pakistan speedster added, \u201c People must not forget that there was pressure on AB de Villiers to leave IPL and PSL contracts and stay available for the World Cup. However, he chose the IPL and PSL, announced an early retirement and recused himself from the World Cup.\u201d \u201cSo basically everything started with finance. I think when he decided this, de Villiers looked at his finances and economic," he went on to add. Akhtar further pointed out that timing of the revelation also raised some serious questions, as South Africa was performing poorly in the World Cup. \u201cSouth Africa was in poor form at the time he announced his retirement a year before the World Cup. But I think he should have remembered at the time that his country needs him. The money will come today or tomorrow but you took the call of making money and ignore the World Cup,\u201d he added. \ufeff The former cricketer went on say that while he won't mind people making money but that should be done in the right manner. \u201cTo clear your name you made this offer to come out of international retirement for this the World Cup. But I think the management was correct in their stand,\u201d Akhtar said referring to South African cricket board's decision to turn down AB's proposal.