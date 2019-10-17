Mumbai teenage sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest in world to score double century in List-A match

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings was studded with 12 sixes and 17 fours. (Photo/IE)

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes world record: From sleeping in a tent, selling paani puri to smashing world record by becoming the youngest to score a double hundred in a 50-over first class match, 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has seen it all in his astonishing journey so far.

What makes Jaiswal different from other boys of his age is hunger a kind of stubbornness, says veteran India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who has seen the hardships the young batsman has had to undergo.

“Ek zidd dekhi hai usmein, yeh zidd bahot kum logon mein dekhne milti hai aaj kal. (I have seen a stubbornness in him, the sort that is rare to see these days. Such stubbornness is only seen in those who have a single aim in mind),” Jaffer told The Indian Express.

“If cricket is your only option, you will be ready to make any sacrifice,” he added. Elaborating Jaiswal’s story, Jaffer said he has know him since 2013. Originally from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal had told his parents that he was staying with a relative and doing some job. His father used to send him some money occasionally but that was never enough. Jaiswal even sold paani puri during Ram Leela at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to earn some extra money. There were days when he had to sleep without food.

Jaiswal’s struggle finally bore fruit on Wednesday when he smashed 203 off 154 balls against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Bengaluru. His whirlwind innings was studded with 12 sixes and 17 fours. Jaiswal’s feat even more noticeable as his scintillating innings came against a bowling attack included bowlers like pacer Varun Aaron, who has played for the national side, and India A spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

How does it feel to achieve what no one has done before him? Jaiswal it was just the day he wanted and added that his captain Shreyas Iyer advised him to continue playing his natural game.

“It was a day when everything was going right for me. After the hundred. I played some shots and quickly managed to score 150. It helped me that my batting partner (Iyer) said that I should continue my natural game. Finally, it was a great feeling to be first cricketer to achieve this,” Jaiswal said.