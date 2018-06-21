WWE wrestler Big Van Vader passes away at 63 due to pneumonia

​​​
The legendary American wrestler, Leon Allen White who was popularly known as Big Van Vader passed away on Monday night at the age of 63.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 11:25 AM
The legendary American wrestler, Leon Allen White who was popularly known as Big Van Vader passed away on Monday night at the age of 63. ( Source- Twitter)

The legendary American wrestler, Leon Allen White who was popularly known as Big Van Vader passed away on Monday night at the age of 63. Vader was diagnosed with severe case of pneumonia about a month ago. The wrestler who was capable of performing dangerous aerial attacks was famous for — Vadersalt, a special move. Before appearing on TV for wrestling, he had appeared in many TV shows in the 1990s including “Baywatch” and “Boy Meets World.” In his wrestling career, Vader became an iconic figure.

The news of his death was confirmed by one of White’s son on Wednesday through a tweet.

He had also undergone a heart surgery after having irregular beats of heart as tweeted by him.

In 2016, two doctors had given him 2 years of time because of the heart condition.

He was an American Football Player before he was into wrestling. He remained a two-time All-American football player as a center at the University of Colorado. He was also a part of the team’s Super Bowl XIV roster in 1978 but had to leave football after having a knee injury.

He also made regular appearances for WWE. Many WWE wrestlers showed their condolence and prayers for the legendary Vader after his son broke the news of White being dead. “WWE is saddened to learn that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63,” the tweet from WWE’s official handle read.

Vader, in his wrestling career, won 3 champions titles and was one of the best heavyweight champions. He wrestled for over a span of 31 years starting in Japan.

