WWE wrestler Big Van Vader passes away at 63 due to pneumonia

The legendary American wrestler, Leon Allen White who was popularly known as Big Van Vader passed away on Monday night at the age of 63. ( Source- Twitter)

The legendary American wrestler, Leon Allen White who was popularly known as Big Van Vader passed away on Monday night at the age of 63. Vader was diagnosed with severe case of pneumonia about a month ago. The wrestler who was capable of performing dangerous aerial attacks was famous for — Vadersalt, a special move. Before appearing on TV for wrestling, he had appeared in many TV shows in the 1990s including “Baywatch” and “Boy Meets World.” In his wrestling career, Vader became an iconic figure.

The news of his death was confirmed by one of White’s son on Wednesday through a tweet.

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

He had also undergone a heart surgery after having irregular beats of heart as tweeted by him.

Yesterday I had a surgery on my heart .My heart had shifted to an A-Fib irregular heart beat A person in a fib has substanily increased chance of Heart Attack &Stroke.The surgery was to put the HEART in normal sinus https://t.co/MQvHiGe0Rg was a success — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) May 9, 2018

In 2016, two doctors had given him 2 years of time because of the heart condition.

Told by 2.heart Drs at this time that my heart is wore out from footbal&wrestling I have 2 yrs to live , conjestive hesrt failure reality — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 15, 2016

He was an American Football Player before he was into wrestling. He remained a two-time All-American football player as a center at the University of Colorado. He was also a part of the team’s Super Bowl XIV roster in 1978 but had to leave football after having a knee injury.

He also made regular appearances for WWE. Many WWE wrestlers showed their condolence and prayers for the legendary Vader after his son broke the news of White being dead. “WWE is saddened to learn that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63,” the tweet from WWE’s official handle read.

Maaaaan…Vader was my guy as a child and was a sweetheart when he came down to FCW to help train us. I’m forever grateful for the conversations I was able to share with him. Condolences to Leon’s son, Jesse, and the rest of his family. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 20, 2018

My prayers and thoughts go out to the family Of truly one of the greatest big men to step foot in the ring. Vader my friend May you R.I.P — D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) June 20, 2018

My heart is heavy with the news of Leon White’s passing. He was an amazing performer who brought out the very best in so many. Best big man ever, the most effective monster heel of his generation. My heartfelt prayers to his loved ones, and my gratitude for having known him. pic.twitter.com/uy3yBfwZOs — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 20, 2018

Thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Leon White after his passing. @itsvadertime made an ENORMOUS impact on our industry. Godspeed, Big Van Vader. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 20, 2018

Vader, in his wrestling career, won 3 champions titles and was one of the best heavyweight champions. He wrestled for over a span of 31 years starting in Japan.