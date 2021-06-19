WTC Final: Indian players wear black arm-bands in memory of ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19," the BCCI media cell posted a message.
The Indian cricket team on Saturday wore black armbands on the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as a mark of respect to ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, who passed away after a month-long battle due to COVID-19 related complications.
Top Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, had already posted their condolence messages on Twitter and the entire Indian team on the day wore the arm band as a mark of respect for the departed soul.
- Japan imposes stricter regulations on India's Olympic-bound, IOA says it's "unfair and discriminatory"
- The day Milkha Singh became 'Flying Sikh'! Real story of Pandit Nehru's request and stunning race in Pakistan
- Milkha Singh was affirmative of his recovery; said 'It will go way' after contracting COVID
This is one of the rare occasions when Indian cricket team wore black armbands for a legend of Olympic sports.
“The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19,” the BCCI media cell posted a message.
Earlier, skipper Kohli paid his tribute to the legendary Olympian, who died on Friday.
“A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten,” Kohli tweeted.
Head coach Shastri, on his part, wrote, “India’s greatest Olympics runner. Shook the world in 60s with his competitive spirit inspite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to JeevMilkhaSingh & family.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.