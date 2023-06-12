WTC Final: ICC hands heavy sanctions to India and Australia for slow overrate, details here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (June 12) fined teams — India and Australia for their poor over-rates during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. While Indian players have been fined their entire match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the marquee clash, the Australian players were fined 80 per cent of their fees for the same reason.

The fines were imposed after India was found five overs short of their target, while Australia was four overs behind at the tournament at the Oval. In a statement ICC revealed that it was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the match that the Indian team will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate.

The statement by ICC further stated that both teams breached Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. As per ICC’s code of Conduct, the players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Notably, the Indian cricketers who are part of the playing XI earn Rs 15 lakh per Test, while the reserve players receive Rs 7.5 lakhs per Test. India was outmaneuvered by Australia in the big match and lost by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

Shubman Gill fined 115 per cent by ICC

Additionally, India’s Shubman Gill was also fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching ICC’s Level 1 of Code of Conduct, which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”

In conclusion, Gill has lost 115 per cent of his match fee and will have to pay the money back – 100 per cent for the slow over rate and 15 per cent for disagreeing with the third umpire’s decision.