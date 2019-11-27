Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery for injury suffered during Pink ball Test, likely to be fit before NZ tour

The 35-year-old Wriddhiman Saha has been facing injury issues for the last one year.

India’s Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha successfully underwent a surgery for a fracture he suffered during the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh. Saha sustained a fracture in his right hand during India’s first day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCCI released an update regarding the injury and said that the Indian wicket-keeper batsman will soon begin his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy situated in Bangalore.

BCCI’s medical team said that Saha underwent surgery on his fractured finger in Mumbai. The West Bengal cricketer is likely to be fit before India tours New Zealand in February, news agency PTI reported.

India won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 which helped them maintain the top spot in ICC Test championship. During the series, Wriddhiman Saha became the fifth wicket-keeper in the history of Indian Test cricket to effect 100 plus dismissals. But, Saha is still way behind former Indian captain who MS Dhoni holds the record for the maximum Test dismissals with 294 in 90 Test matches.

The 35-year-old Saha has been facing injury issues for the last one year. Saha had to return mid-way from the South Africa tour after he injured his hamstring. He even missed IPL 2019 after injuring his thumb just ahead of the marquee tournament. In Saha’s absence, Rishabh Pant was named as his replacement for the Test series against England and Australia.

Saha made his debut back in 2010 against Soth Africa as a pure batsman after Rohit Sharma suffered an injury which ruled him out of the game. Saha had opened the batting for India in that game.

