Wriddhiman Saha drops ‘text’ bomb, brutal takedown against Ganguly after BCCI snub for Sri Lanka Test squad

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday night called out a ‘journalist’ for his threatening tone after the new Gujarat Titans signing ignored his calls.

Saha also shared a screenshot of the threatening messages he allegedly received from the journalist. The development comes following Saha’s axing from the India Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter, Saha wrote: “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

In the message, the ‘journalist’ tells Saha that he should not have ignored his calls, warning the cricketer that he would not interview him again.

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.

With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Reacting to the Twitter post, former India batter Virender Sehwag threw his weight behind Saha and called out the journalist’s sense of entitlement.

The development comes after Saha slammed India coach Rahul Dravid and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly following his exclusion from the side.

The veteran ’keeper revealed that the team management, led by Dravid, had told him to think about retirement as he would no longer be considered for selection. Press Trust of India had earlier reported that has pulled out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad after being told that he would not be selected for India.

Saha also attacked Ganguly, claiming that the BCCI chief had assured him about his place in the team.

The Bengal batter said he had received a message from Ganguly following his unbeaten 61 in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, when he played after taking a pain-killer. In that message, Saha said Ganguly had told not to worry about his place in the team as long as he was BCCI president.

Saha, who was picked up at the recent Indian Premier League auction by the Gugarat Titans, said Ganguly’s message boosted his confidence, but he failed to understand how everything changed so quickly.