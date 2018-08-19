​​​
  3. Wrestler Bajrang opens India’s gold account in Asian Games

Wrestler Bajrang opens India’s gold account in Asian Games

Wrestler Bajrang Punia today clinched India's first gold medal in the 18th Asian Games after defeating Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's 65 kg freestyle title bout here today.

By: | Published: August 19, 2018 7:55 PM
BAJRANG PUNIA, bajrang punia asian games, bajran punia wins at asian games, bajrang punia news, news bajrang punia Bajrang, who came into the Asian Games as favourite to win the gold in this category, beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 in the final bout.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia today clinched India’s first gold medal in the 18th Asian Games after defeating Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men’s 65 kg freestyle title bout here today.

Bajrang, who came into the Asian Games as favourite to win the gold in this category, beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 in the final bout.
The 24-year-old Indian had won three consecutive gold medals — CWG (Gold Coast), Tbilisi Grand Prix (Georgia) and Yasar Dogu International (Istanbul) — ahead of the Asian Games.

En route to his gold medal bout, Bajrang defeated Khasanov Sirojiddin (Uzbekistan), Fayziev Abdulqosim (Tajikistan) and Batchuluun Batmagnai (Mongolia).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top