The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 concluded with the finale on February 5 (Thursday) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) women at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Gujarat. While making it to the final itself was nothing short of an achievement for and the , the fact that the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB women got richer with a huge sum of prize money, making this contest even more tantalizing for the viewers as well as players.

How much did RCB get after winning WPL Final 2026 ?

The winner of the WPL final 2026, RCB got Rs 6 Crore, which is exactly what the winners of the WPL 2025 final—Mumbai Indians (MI)—received.

WPL prize money compared to IPL

There is no comparison as such when you look at the prize money difference between WPL and IPL. While the IPL winners of 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru men’s team, received Rs 20 Crore, the WPL 2026 winners, the RCB women’s team, will get only Rs 6 Crore, which is more than three times lower in comparison.

Money that the WPL 2026 purple cap, orange cap winners, and most valuable player get

As far as individual players are concerned, the WPL winners get far less than the IPL winners again. While the Orange and Purple cap winners in IPL get Rs 10 Lakh, half of it is received by the WPL winners of the same category. The gap is wider when it comes to emerging players and the most valuable players of the two leagues.

