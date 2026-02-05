The league stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has officially concluded. The battle in the world’s most expensive women’s cricket league saw a complete reshuffling of the hierarchy. While the Final and Eliminator are yet to be played, the league standings are now set in stone, confirming the path to the trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Top the Charts

Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, RCB finished as the undisputed leaders of the league stage. They secured six wins out of eight, ending with 12 points. RCB looked invincible early on, winning five matches on the trot. Although back-to-back losses to the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians threatened their momentum, they bounced back in their final game against the UP Warriorz to secure a direct entry into the Final.

The Great Comeback of the Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants scripted a remarkable turnaround to secure the second spot. After a shaky start—winning two but then losing three in a row—their season was on the brink. However, they displayed immense grit to win their final three must-win games. By finishing with 10 points, the Giants have achieved their best-ever league-stage finish and enter the Eliminator with massive momentum.

Delhi Capitals Scrape Through

The Delhi Capitals, who topped the table in all three previous seasons, found the 2026 edition much tougher. They managed to scrape into the playoffs by winning a high-stakes final encounter against the UP Warriorz. Finishing with 8 points, the Capitals secured the third spot, narrowly edging out the Mumbai Indians on points to set up an Eliminator clash with the Giants.

Mumbai Indians Miss Out for the First Time

In the biggest shock of the season, the two-time champions (2023, 2025) Mumbai Indians, failed to make the playoffs for the first time. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side struggled for consistency, finishing fourth with 3 wins and 5 losses. Despite their championship pedigree, their inability to close out tight games in the mid-season slump proved fatal to their title defense.

WPL Roll of Honor (2023–2025)

Year Winner Runner-up Margin 2023 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 7 Wickets 2024 RCB Delhi Capitals 8 Wickets 2025 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 8 Runs

Same Old Story for the UP Warriorz

Despite a major overhaul in the coaching staff and the appointment of IPL-winning coach Abhishek Nayar, the UP Warriorz’s fortunes remained unchanged. They finished at the bottom of the table with just two wins and 4 points. Poor batting depth left them with the worst NRR in the league.

WPL 2026 Final Points Table