It is time for the business end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 as the last two games to decide the winner of the fourth season will be played on February 3rd (Tuesday) and February 5th (Thursday) at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

In the Eliminator, Gujarat Giants (GG), the home team, will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC), three-time finalists—a team that has made the final in every season of the WPL so far. Capitals skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first.

How do Gujarat Giants shape up ahead of WPL 2026 Eliminator?

It is the OGs of the game who have come to the rescue of the Giants, with the likes of skipper Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Devine leading the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts respectively. Youngsters like Bharati Fulmali and Renuka Singh Thakur have also been very important for the growth of the side, which is trying to make its first-ever final.

How do Delhi Capitals shape up ahead of WPL 2026 Eliminator?

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not been as thorough as the last three seasons where they finished at the top of the table. This season, they just managed to scrape through. Leading the charge for the Capitals is young Nandini Sharma with the ball, picking up 14 wickets, and Lizelle Lee with the willow.

How would the playing 11s of the two sides look?

GG vs DC Playing 11, Eliminator, WPL 2026

Gujarat Giants Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

WPL Eliminator GG vs DC Pitch Report

The Vadodara wicket, where the eliminator is going to be played, has been a true wicket. The dew hasn’t been there in plenty, making batting not so easy; as a result, a total beyond 160 can be considered a fighting one in a game that has the added pressure of making it to the final.

GG vs DC Eliminator Weather Report of Kotambi, Vadodara

The humidity in Kotambi, Vadodara, will increase gradually as the match progresses, rising from 33 per cent at 7 pm to nearly 50 per cent by 11 pm. This means there will be dew, although not too much. Temperatures in the higher 20s will make the players comfortable. Thus, one can expect a great game with no intervention from rain or harsh weather in Kotambi.