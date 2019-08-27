Would have been a better story if I had got another set, says Sumit Nagal after dream US Open clash with Roger Federer

Sumit Nagal returns to Roger Federer during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament in New York on Monday. (AP/PTI)

Sumit Nagal, who is being hailed by every Indian tennis lover for his spirited performance against Roger Federer before going down 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 in the first round of the US Open, said that his first match in grand slam event would have been a different story if he had won another set or more. The former world number 1 had some nervous moments against the youngster before coming back in the match.

When the match started, the Swiss great was seemingly uncomfortable under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights , as he sprayed errors in the beginning, but quickly turned the tide in his favour to win the match.

After the match, Nagal said, “It could have been a better story, if I had got another set or more.” Speaking about the match, Nagal said the former loves to put pressure on opponents. “The thing with Federer is you don’t know what type of shot he will play. Federer always makes you think,” he added.

However, Federer did not mind a tough beginning to the US Open. The winner of the 20 Grand slam titles said, “Maybe it’s not a bad thing to go through a match like this.It was very similar at Wimbledon.” Through to the second round, Federer will now face Bosnia’s Dzumhur

Praising Nagal he added, “It was a tough first set for me. He played quite strong so credit to him. I was missing a lot of balls so I was trying to control the unforced errors. Hopefully it will get better.”

When he was asked whether Nagal reminded him of Nadal for a second, he said, “For you guys and social media, it is. I was rusty, I will shake it off.”

Speaking further about Nagal’s performance, Federer added, “I think he knows what he can bring. That’s why I feel he’s going to have a very solid career. But, yeah it’s not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. I think he did it very well today.”