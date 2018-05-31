World XI vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Lord’s T20 on TV

World XI vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online: The match will be played at Lord’s, London.

World XI vs West Indies Live Streaming Online: After an exciting Indian Premier League, the cricketing fans are up for another treat as West Indies takes on ICC World XI in an exhibition Twenty20 International match on Thursday evening. The ICC World XI was supposed to be led by Eoin Morgan but an injury on the ring finger on his right hand forced the England skipper out of the match. Apart from Afridi, the World XI will also star Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane. From India, Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Shami will be a part of the star-studded XI.

“It’s a great honour to be leading the ICC World XI side, that too for such a good cause. I’m sure all the players from either side are looking forward to the match with great enthusiasm and people will get to see some high-quality cricket on Thursday,” Afridi wrote on his twitter handle.

On the other hand, West Indies will be led by all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite who had a decent IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The squad includes stars like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Andre Russell. However, Sunil Narine won’t be playing the match.

When is World XI vs West Indies T20?

The match between World XI and West Indies will be played on Thursday i.e. May 31, 2018. This will be the only match between the two teams.

Where is World XI vs West Indies T20?

World XI vs West Indies T20 will be played at Lord’s, London. Last year, ICC Champions Trophy final was played at the same venue.

What time will World XI vs West Indies T20 start?

The match will start at 10:30 PM (IST). The coverage of WXI vs WI Only T20 will begin on the broadcasting channel from 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

On which channel to watch World XI vs West Indies T20?

World XI vs West Indies T20 will be broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the charity match.

How to watch World XI vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online?

For all live score and updates follow FinancialExpress.com. You can also watch World XI vs West Indies live streaming online on SonyLiv.com.

Here are the squads:

ICC World XI Squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid.

West Indies Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin(w), Carlos Brathwaite(c), Samuel Badree, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Rayad Emrit, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams.