World Test Championship: An ‘India vs Australia’ for spot in final! England knocked out; India move up to #1

World Test Championship: England out of WTC final contention; India move up to top spot in standings
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Jack Leach with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test here which propelled the hosts to the top of the standings.
India now have to either win or draw the final game here starting March 4 to claim the right to take on New Zealand at the Lord’s. The Black Caps have already qualified and are placed second in the latest list.