World Table Tennis Championships: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika win opening matches

Written by PTI
World Table Tennis Championships
Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai had lost their opening matches on Saturday. (Representational Picture)

India veterans Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan made a winning start at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday. Also winning her opening women’s singles match is Manika Batra.

The 56th ranked Indian defeated world no. 170 David Serdaroglu of Austria 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 to advance to the round of 64.

Sathiyan beat England’s Tom Jarvis 4-3 (11-9 11-8 7-11 11-2 15-13 13-11 11-6) in another men’s singles contest to begin his campaign on a positive note.

The other Indian in the singles competition, Manika blanked Lynda Loghraibi of Algeria 4-0 (11-1 11-3 11-2 11-5). Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai had lost their opening matches on Saturday.

Sreeja Akula had won her round of 128 clash against Nicole Arlia of Italy. 

First published on: 21-05-2023 at 22:30 IST

