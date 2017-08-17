World Dwarf Games: India win 37 medals including 15 golds

World Dwarf Games: The 21-men Indian team won 37 medals including 15 Golds. (Source: World Dwarf Games)

The Indian contingent created history in the World Dwarf Games that took place in Toronto last week by winning a record haul of medals. The 21-men Indian team won 37 medals including 15 golds in the 7th edition of the World Dwarf Games which was held over a week at the University of Guelph in Ontario province and featured nearly 400 athletes from 24 countries. The Indian team was called on stage and felicitated by India’s Consul General to Toronto, Dinesh Bhatia during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The players who took part in the event were delighted with their achievement. Joby Matthew who had won two golds, three silvers and a bronze said he and his friends are proud to be Indian athletes. “I had a wonderful experience. I participated in badminton doubles, badminton singles, shot put, javelin, discus throw, and power-lifting. We are very much proud to be Indian athletes,” Matthew was quoted saying by HT.

The World Dwarf Games are also known as the Olympics of the little people. As per the report by HT, most of these athletes had taken a loan to take part in the event so that they could travel to Canada. “We want to give a gift to the country on Independence Day. Coming here, we have been given so much respect, we are very proud of that. We are happy to give 15 gold medals to the country on August 15,” said team’s coach and manager Shivananda Gunjal.

The visit to the consulate was arranged by Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation (Canada), a social non-profit organisation. “Having learnt of their wonderful accomplishments at the Games and how proud they were for bringing honour to India, I so wanted them to be part of the Independence Day celebrations here in Toronto,” Brinda Muralidhar, a representative of Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation said.