The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being sold as the grandest football spectacle ever created.

For the first time, 48 countries will participate instead of 32. The tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will feature a staggering 104 matches stretched over nearly six weeks. Financially, it already looks like a triumph.

FIFA is expected to generate record revenues close to $9 billion (around ₹75,000 crore) from broadcasting, sponsorships and ticket sales, as per an AP report. Resale prices for premium final tickets have climbed into extraordinary territory.

But beneath the excitement lies a growing concern among analysts, broadcasters and even former players: has FIFA expanded the World Cup too far? Because while more matches may create more inventory to sell, they do not automatically create more excitement to watch.

The risk of turning football into endless content

FIFA’s logic is straightforward. More teams mean more matches, more television slots, more sponsorship opportunities and ultimately more money. But sport does not always behave like a traditional volume business.

Some of the world’s most valuable sporting competitions thrive precisely because they remain limited. The NFL in the United States is often used as the clearest example. Each team plays only 17 regular-season games, making almost every match feel important. Scarcity drives attention. Attention drives television ratings. Ratings drive enormous broadcast deals.

Football, by contrast, has steadily moved in the opposite direction. Domestic leagues are expanding. International calendars are becoming more crowded. Players already complain about exhaustion. And now the World Cup itself is becoming significantly longer. The fear is that football may eventually dilute its own biggest product by oversupplying it.

Why the old World Cup format worked

Part of the World Cup’s magic always came from its intensity. In the older 32-team format, the margin for error felt brutally small. One poor performance could send even elite nations into crisis. Fans remember iconic “Groups of Death because the danger arrived immediately.

That tension may now weaken considerably. Under the new structure, the top two teams from each group, along with eight of the best third-placed sides, will progress to the knockout rounds. In practical terms, many traditional football powers are now extremely unlikely to be eliminated early.

That changes the emotional rhythm of the tournament.

Instead of high-pressure football from the opening week, the early rounds may increasingly feel like an extended filtering process before the “real” tournament begins.

Former United States international Clint Dempsey recently suggested exactly that, arguing the expanded format risks reducing both the urgency and quality of the opening stages.

A bigger tournament, but not necessarily a better one

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended expansion as an effort to make football more global.

And in many ways, he is correct.

The new format gives countries that historically struggled to qualify a genuine chance to appear on the biggest stage in world football. Nations such as Uzbekistan, Jordan or Cape Verde suddenly feel much closer to the tournament than ever before.

Those stories matter politically and emotionally. FIFA wants the World Cup to look more inclusive and globally representative.

But commercially, expansion creates another challenge.

Broadcasters spend billions for premium sporting drama. What they truly want are elite matchups — Brazil against Germany, Argentina against France, England against Spain. Those are the fixtures that drive global audiences and advertising revenue.

A longer group stage packed with one-sided games risks creating viewer fatigue long before the tournament reaches its peak.

If casual fans begin skipping large portions of the first three weeks, television partners may eventually question whether more matches are actually increasing value.

The player fatigue problem is growing

There is also the physical toll. Modern footballers already operate inside an exhausting calendar filled with club football, international breaks, continental tournaments and commercial tours.

The expanded World Cup adds even more pressure to players who are increasingly being treated as year-round entertainment assets.

A tournament running close to six weeks means less recovery time before club seasons resume. And while elite players may adapt financially, the quality of football itself could suffer under constant overload.

More football does not always guarantee better football.

FIFA’s gamble

In the short term, FIFA will almost certainly win financially. Broadcast rights have already been sold across major markets, sponsorship demand remains huge and the scale of the event guarantees enormous global attention. But the deeper question is whether the World Cup risks losing part of what made it special in the first place.

For decades, the tournament felt rare, concentrated and emotionally overwhelming because every game carried consequence Now, FIFA is betting that bigger automatically means better.

The concern is that by stretching the World Cup into a 104-match marathon, football’s greatest event could slowly start feeling less like a festival and more like endless content. And in modern sport, audiences eventually notice the difference.