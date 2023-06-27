World Cup Schedule 2023: ICC announces list of matches, India vs Pakistan on October 15

The ICC has announced the schedule for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be held in India. The first match of the tournament will see 2019 finalists, New Zealand and England, go head to head at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

India will be taking on five times World Cup winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.

ICC World Cup 2023 dates

A total of 10 teams will be clashing over a period of 46 days, with the two finalists concluding the tournament on November 19. The first semi-final match will be played on November 15 in Mumbai, while the second second one will be held in Kolkata the next day.

The World Cup is filled with “crucial clashes”, the ICC said in its announcement.

Team India fixtures for the World Cup

India will be bringing its A game to the field starting October 8.

India vs Afghanistan

Following its match against Australia in Ahmedabad, India will face Afghanistan in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11.

India vs Pakistan

Probably the most-awaited match for Indians will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad when India goes up against Pakistan.

India vs Bangladesh

India will face Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

India vs New Zealand

India’s match with Bangladesh will closely followed by a match with New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala.

India vs England

On October 29, Lucknow will be hosting the Indian team along with the English players.

After this, the Indian players are scheduled to play a qualifier in Mumbai on November 2.

India vs South Africa

The Indian players will line up for a match against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5

This will be followed by another match with a qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.

Some key matches to watch out for at the World Cup 2023

Aside from the opening match between New Zealand and England on October 5 and Indian vs Pakistan on October 15, viewers should watch out for the following matches.

India v Australia

This face off will be raising the heat in Chennai on October 8. It will be India’s first match of the tournament and it could not have asked for a better opponent for the occasion.

Australia v South Africa

Australia will play South Africa in Lucknow on October 13. South Africa won just three matches at the 2019 World Cup and one of those victories came in the final group match against Australia.

Bangladesh v Afghanistan

Bangladesh was among the “surprise packets” during the qualifying process for the World Cup, ICC said. The match will take place in Dharamsala on October 7.

Before the tournament, all the 10 teams will be playing warm-ups in Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. These matches will be played between September 29 and October 3.