World Cup mania takes over Kerala! FIFA.com shares picture of Neymar, Ronaldo & Messi cut-outs on Kozhikode River

The time to get engrossed in the Fifa World Cup 2022 tournament is getting closer and needless to say, the excitement level of football lovers is at its peak. The Fifa World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar from 20th November to 18th December.

Like all over the world, India isn’t behind in showing its love for the game, and this time Kerala has topped the chart. The state has put up huge cutouts of star footballers such as Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on a local river ahead of the tournament.

Fifa.com took notice and posted the picture on Twitter and captioned it, ” #FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament. 12 days to go until #Qatar2022″

The tweet was later shared by Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who wrote, “Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you @FIFAcom for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport.”

Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you @FIFAcom for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport. https://t.co/M4ZvRiZUvh — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 8, 2022

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup. It would definitely be exciting to watch how they host one of the biggest sporting events of the world.