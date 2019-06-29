Have total belief in him, Virat Kohli backs under fire MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli during a press conference (Reuters)

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup match between India and England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday backed MS Dhoni and said that the team has total belief in him and the veteran player knows exactly what he needs to do.

Kohli’s remarks came after Dhoni was criticised for his slow-paced knocks against Afghanistan and West Indies in the ongoing World Cup.

“He knows exactly what he needs to do. I don’t think he’s ever been a cricketer that’s ever had the need to be told what he needs to do. Lot of things happen on outside, what we experience&what we know inside the change room is the most important thing to us,” Virat Kohli told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Also Read: Please don’t drop Vijay Shankar for England game, Pietersen advises Kohli

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to 2011 World Cup victory, also faced criticism for his failure to rotate the strike against Afghanistan and even against West Indies.

In the clash against West Indies, Dhoni took his time to acquaint with the conditions but later contributed to India’s victory scoring unbeaten 56 runs off 61 balls. He stayed on the pitch for 99 minutes and slammed 3 fours and 2 sixes. Dhoni scored first 28 runs off 52 balls.

Team India will be sporting orange jersey against England on June 30. Hailing the temporary change in jersey, Kohli said that the contrast in the jersey looks nice but maintained that blue will always remain their colour.

Virat Kohli poses with his shirt during a press conference. (Reuters)

“It’s a nice change, for one game it’s fine. I don’t think permanently we’ll be heading in that direction, blue has always been our colour. We’re very proud to wear it. Looking at occasion, it’s a smart kit,” the Indian skipper said.

England are in a must-win situation against India as they have lost their last two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. Speaking about India’s clash with England, Kohli said that it was a bit surprising to see England play like this but the pressure had been a big factor in all the games.

“Everyone is bit surprised, we thought that England is going to dominate in their own conditions. But as I said that pressure is going to be a massive factor. All teams are very strong, anyone can beat anyone, you can’t take anything for granted,” he said.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Team India is all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points.