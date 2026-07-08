The dust has officially settled on a chaotic, drama-fueled Round of 16, leaving just eight nations standing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tournament’s fixed bracket has worked its magic, setting up four mouth-watering, titanic quarterfinal clashes across North America. With the stakes at an all-time high, football fans in India can look forward to a blockbuster weekend of action.

Here is the complete schedule, kickoff times, and venues mapped out precisely in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Official Quarterfinals Schedule & Venues

Matchup Date (IST) Kickoff Time (IST) Venue & Location France vs Morocco Friday, July 10 01:30 AM Boston Stadium, Foxborough Spain vs Belgium Saturday, July 11 12:30 AM Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood Norway vs England Sunday, July 12 02:30 AM Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens Argentina vs Switzerland Sunday, July 12 06:30 AM Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City

The Road to the Last Eight: How the Giants Reached the Quarterfinals

France vs Morocco: The Ultimate Rematch

World No. 1 France secured their historic fourth consecutive World Cup quarterfinal appearance by battling through a physical, old-school South American street fight against Paraguay in Philadelphia. Captain Kylian Mbappé proved to be the savior once again, calmly converting a 70th-minute penalty to secure a grueling 1-0 win.

They run straight into a flying Morocco side that completely rewrote African football history. The Atlas Lions dismantled co-hosts Canada 3-0 in Houston courtesy of an Azzedine Ounahi brace, becoming the first African nation to ever reach multiple World Cup quarterfinals. This sets up a highly charged, cinematic rematch of their iconic 2022 semifinal clash in Qatar.

Spain vs Belgium: A Clash of Ideologies

Spain scraped into the final eight the hard way, edging a tense, tight Iberian derby against Portugal 1-0 in Dallas, with substitute Mikel Merino settling it with an injury-time strike—and bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance. La Roja’s earlier 3-0 statement win over Austria had come back in the Round of 32, not this stage, but the knockout pedigree remains intact heading into the last eight.

They face a rampant Belgium team that made light work of co-hosts USA. Rather than needing extra time, the Red Devils were ruthless from the start, racing into a 4-1 win at Seattle Stadium through a Charles De Ketelaere brace, a Hans Vanaken strike and a late Romelu Lukaku finish, ending the hosts’ tournament in one-sided fashion.

Norway vs England: Premium Premier League Heavyweights

England survived a five-goal thriller against co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, going down to 10 men after an early red card to Jarrell Quansah before Jude Bellingham struck twice in as many minutes and Harry Kane held his nerve from the penalty spot to seal a 3-2 win.

Their reward is a monumental clash against Norway, who booked their ticket in stunning fashion by knocking out five-time champions Brazil 2-1 at MetLife Stadium. Erling Haaland was the difference, scoring twice in the space of 11 minutes—a towering header in the 79th minute followed by a rasping strike from outside the box in the 90th—before a stoppage-time Neymar penalty proved to be mere consolation.

This sets up an immense individual blockbuster storyline as Kane and Jude Bellingham square off directly against the unstoppable Norwegian goal-machine.

Argentina vs Switzerland: Resilience Meets Grit

Defending world champions Argentina avoided one of the greatest humiliations in football history by the absolute skin of their teeth. Trailing Egypt 0-2 with just 15 minutes left on the clock—following an early Lionel Messi penalty miss—the Albiceleste staged a miraculous comeback for the ages.

Messi shook off his heartbreak to score the equalizer before Enzo Fernández struck a dramatic injury-time winner to escape 3-2. They face a stubborn, defensively rigid Switzerland side that systematically choked out Colombia before advancing through a tense penalty shootout, setting up a classic battle of South American flair versus European structure.