WWE COO Triple H sends custom championship belt to England cricket team

Days after England cricket team lifted their maiden World Cup title at Lord’s on July 14, WWE’s chief operating officer, Triple H on Friday presented the side a customised WWE championship belt. Triple H took to Twitter to showcase a personalised WWE belt made for the English team.

“An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK,” Triple H wrote on Twitter.

The personalised WWE belt presented to the England World Cup squad has the team’s logo on the side plates.

England won the Cricket World Cup 2019 final after beating New Zealand on a boundary-count tie-breaker rule after both the match and the Super Over ended in ties.

This is not the first time that the WWE official has gifted a personalised WWE championship belt to a cricket team in acknowledgement of their triumph. In 2017, Triple H sent a customised WWE championship belt to Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma after their third victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chelsea captain John Terry had also received a similar honour from Triple H in the same year.

England entered the World Cup 2019 as favourites to claim the marquee title. Both the teams finished at 241 runs after 100 overs game in the tournament final. The match went to the Super Over to decide the winner but even that ended in a tie as both sides managed to score 15 runs each. Later, England were crowned as the world champions, thanks to their superior boundary count over New Zealand in the summit clash.

Ben Stokes, who was later awarded the ‘Player of the Match’, was the star of the show for his 84 runs knock that helped the English team win their maiden World Cup title. The English team might also have become the first international cricket team to have ‘won’ a WWE championship belt.