World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar ruled out, this player from Karnataka likely to replace him

In yet another blow to Team India, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the World Cup after he sustained a toe injury. Shankar is likely to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal, who is yet to make his One Day International (ODI) debut. The 28-year-old Agarwal made his Test debut against Australia last year.

Vijay was hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during a practice match ahead of India’s game against England. This is second major jolt to Team India’s World Cup campaign after opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the marquee event due to a fracture on his left-hand thumb.

According to a BCCI official, Vijay Shankar’s situation is not great and he would not be able to take part in the remaining of the tournament. He would be soon returning back home, the official added.

In the World Cup, Vijay Shankar played his first match against Pakistan. Although he failed to impress with the bat and scored unbeaten 15 runs, he took two wickets in 5.2 overs that he bowled. He also made the world record of becoming the first player to take a wicket on the first delivery in World Cup.

Once touted as India’s man for No. 4 position, Shankar could not build on the momentum from his first WC match. Before being replaced by Rishabh Pant in India-England clash, Shankar had scored 44 runs in two matches.

Agarwal, an opener from Karnataka, is likely to be picked as Shankar’s replacement since he might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No. 4 position in case Pant fails in the next two games, a source told news agency PTI.

Before his inclusion in the Indian side, the team management will need to get his name approved by the ICC’s tournament technical committee. The player is likely to arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently.

India, presently at No. 2 position in the ICC World Cup points table, lost their previous match to England by 31 runs on Sunday. India will take on Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.