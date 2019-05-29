World Cup 2019: Shai Hope backs West Indies to be first to reach 500-run total in ODIs

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 6:29:59 PM

World Cup hosts England, current record holders having blasted 481 against Australia at Trent Bridge last year, are also chasing the milestone - but Hope believes his teammates have what it takes to trouble the history books.

Ranked eighth in the world heading into their tournament opener against Pakistan on Friday, West Indies start as outsiders to lift the World Cup.

Shai Hope believes the West Indies are one of the frontrunners to breach 500-run total in one-day internationals, once unthinkable but now a real possibility.

Scores in excess of 350 are becoming a norm these days, and sporadically, teams are also having a go at 400 plus totals in the 50-over format.

World Cup hosts England, current record holders having blasted 481 against Australia at Trent Bridge last year, are also chasing the milestone – but Hope believes his teammates have what it takes to trouble the history books.

“It is definitely a goal we can try to achieve at some point. Definitely, it would be great to be the first team to cross that 500-run mark and I am sure we have the batting firepower to do it,” Hope said after his team’s warm-up game against New Zealand.

With a century under his belt in the final warm-up game against New Zealand, the in-form Hope spearheaded West Indies’ mammoth total of 421 here – their highest-ever score in the limited-overs format.

With T20 star Andre Russell, who smashed 54 off just 25 balls at the County Ground, and the likes of Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer also in their ranks, Jason Holder’s side is perfectly poised to go even bigger in the coming years.

Hope, who has three tons and two half-centuries under his belt since March, finds himself in fine fettle heading into the showpiece.

“I would say my mindset has changed slightly,” he added.

“I haven’t really changed too much in terms of my preparation, how I go about things. But, as I said it is about adapting to the style of play, the style of cricket in these times and finding ways to score runs, finding ways to be as consistent as I can be.”

Ranked eighth in the world heading into their tournament opener against Pakistan on Friday, West Indies start as outsiders to lift the World Cup.

But in Russell, Holder’s men have one of limited-overs cricket’s true match-winners – something that is not lost on his teammate.

“He (Russell) is just incredible – a freak of nature really,” Hope said.

“I don’t really know what to say about Russ, he just hits it and once he hits it, it goes for six. He is a pleasure to be on the same team as him, I can tell you that. If you are on the field you are not sure what you are going to bowl at him. It is just nice to enjoy from the inside!”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. World Cup 2019: Shai Hope backs West Indies to be first to reach 500-run total in ODIs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition