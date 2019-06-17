World Cup 2019: Pakistan fans win over internet with hilarious messages, memes after loss to India

India defeated Pakistan in one of the most anticipated match of ICC World Cup 2019 but it was the Pakistan fans who won over the internet with their hilarious tweets and memes. Dreams of millions of Pakistan fans to beat India in a World Cup game were once again shattered as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. Riding on the back of a 140 by Rohit Sharma and half centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India posted a daunting target of 337. Sarfaraz Khan won the toss and put the men in blue in to bat. The Indian team suffered another blow when frontline seamer picked up a hamstring injury and had to leave the field. Debutant Vijay Shankar, who was tasked with Bhuvneshwar's unfinished over, made a mark and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq off his first ball of the World Cup. We might be winning the match but Pakistanis totally won on Twitter today!! ???????? \u2014 Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) June 16, 2019 Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman provided some stability to the innings with a 104-run stand before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both of them in a span of three deliveries. The scorecard read 166 for 6 at the end of 35 overs when rain interrupted play and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) equation came down to 136 runs from 30 balls when play resumed again. This Pakistani guy is gem. ????????#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com\/Q6r4XXWuyS \u2014 Pooja Singh ???????? (@ThePoojaSingh1) June 17, 2019 Pakistan lost the match but the fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustration. Here are some of the hilarious messages that the Pakistani fans posted after their team's crushing loss to India.