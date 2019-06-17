World Cup 2019: Pakistan fans win over internet with hilarious messages, memes after loss to India

By: |
Published: June 17, 2019 6:26:59 PM

Debutant Vijay Shankar, who was tasked with Bhuvneshwar's unfinished over, made a mark and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq off his first ball of the World Cup.

Riding on the back of a 140 by Rohit Sharma and half centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India posted a daunting target of 337.

India defeated Pakistan in one of the most anticipated match of ICC World Cup 2019 but it was the Pakistan fans who won over the internet with their hilarious tweets and memes. Dreams of millions of Pakistan fans to beat India in a World Cup game were once again shattered as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Riding on the back of a 140 by Rohit Sharma and half centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India posted a daunting target of 337. Sarfaraz Khan won the toss and put the men in blue in to bat. The Indian team suffered another blow when frontline seamer picked up a hamstring injury and had to leave the field. Debutant Vijay Shankar, who was tasked with Bhuvneshwar’s unfinished over, made a mark and dismissed Imam-ul-Haq off his first ball of the World Cup.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman provided some stability to the innings with a 104-run stand before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both of them in a span of three deliveries. The scorecard read 166 for 6 at the end of 35 overs when rain interrupted play and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) equation came down to 136 runs from 30 balls when play resumed again.

Pakistan lost the match but the fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustration. Here are some of the hilarious messages that the Pakistani fans posted after their team’s crushing loss to India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. World Cup 2019: Pakistan fans win over internet with hilarious messages, memes after loss to India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop