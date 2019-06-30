World Cup 2019: Pakistan fans are rooting for a India win today; Here’s why

In cricket, the rivalry between India-Pakistan needs no explanation. (Reuters Photo)

In a rarest of the rare occasion, many Pakistan cricket fans have been cheering for Virat Kohli-led Team India in its World Cup league phase match against the hosts, England. India is the only unbeaten side in the World Cup.

In cricket, the rivalry between India-Pakistan needs no explanation. The clash between the two neighbours in the World Cup game ignited emotions and feelings. The much-awaited cricket match in the marquee event saw fans cheering out loud and praying for their teams’ win. India defeated Pakistan in the World Cup match by 89 runs (DLS method).

Maybe only for a day, but Pakistan fans will be putting aside their rivalry and praying for India’s win against England. England’s defeat in this match will bolster the fortunes of Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team enter the semi-finals smoothly.

Pakistan fans showcased their support for the Indian team even before the start of India-England clash. Ahead of the India-England clash, former English captain Nasser Hussain had asked Pakistan fans on Twitter as to which team will they support. “Question to all Pakistan fans …England vs India…Sunday… who are you supporting?” tweeted Hussain on Thursday.”

I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU — Rana Talha Asfar ????????♥???????? (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 26, 2019

To this post, a Pakistan cricket fan Rana Shazib replied, “Definitely backing India for two reasons: 1- they’re neighbours 2- they’re passionate about cricket.”

Definitely backing India ???????? for two reasons

1- they’re neighbours

2- they’re passionate about cricket — Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019

Another fan Rana Talha Asfar wrote on Twitter: “I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara.”

Dp changed, name changed, have practised the anthem, I’m Indian for a day ???????????????????????? #IndiavsEng #Bleedblue https://t.co/QPqRTW4jN0 — Anushka (@alinaamajeed) June 30, 2019

Earlier, Pakistan had defeated Afghanistan in a close contest and stationed themselves at fourth slot with nine points.

Why Pakistan fans want India to win?

After three consecutive wins, Pakistan team has climbed to the fourth spot in the ICC World Cup points table, pushing the hosts to the fifth position. Another loss for England will oust the hosts out of the tournament and strengthen Pakistan’s chances of making it to the playoffs’. That is exactly what Pakistan fans want.

During the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was well aware of the fact that Pakistan fans have been supporting them, called it a rare thing. “To be honest I haven’t seen what’s been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing (smiles).”

Pakistan fans supporting India!?@ZAbbasOfficial spoke to Pakistan fans in Leeds who’ll be backing India in their clash against England tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VM5CeYoPMu — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019

With 11 points in six matches, India are currently placed second on the points table just after Australia. The Virat-Kohli led side now need to win just one game in their last three matches to guarantee progress from the league phase to the semi-finals.