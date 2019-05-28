World Cup 2019, IND vs BAN Warm-Up Match Live Score: Last chance for Kohli to fine tune team’s batting issues

World Cup 2019, IND vs BAN Warm Up Match Live Score Update: When Virat Kohli will take on the field against Bangladesh in the second and final of the two warm-up matches ahead of World Cup 2019 today at Cardiff in Wales, he would look to resolve issues concerning India's batting. India is scheduled to play their first match of the World 2019 against South Africa on June 5 and Virat Kohli would be hoping that his batting stars would come out good in the practice game against their Asian rivals. Team India's batting failed miserably in the first warm-up game against New Zealand. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan struggled against the pace and swing of the New Zealand bowling attack which resulted in the six-wicket loss. Also Read:\u00a0India vs Bangladesh warm-up match: When, where and how to watch live streaming, live coverage India's is yet to settle the number 4 batting debate. The team management experimented in the match against New Zealand sending Hardik Pandya at number 5 ahead of MS Dhoni, however, the all-rounder failed to have any impact. The only silver lining in the last practice match was Ravindra Jadeja showing some form with the bat scoring a half-ton. As far as bowling is concerned, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhubaneswar Kumar would want to make the most of the game against Bangladesh. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja would also be hoping to extract some help from the pitch which usually assists fast bowlers more. TEAMS:\u00a0 India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain