Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points in first washout at World Cup 2019

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 7:51:04 AM

Pakistan and Sri Lanka went into the game with a win and a loss, and now each get a point for the washout.

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, World Cup newsThe Cricket World Cup had its first washout for 2019, with rain preventing any ball being bowled in the group match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (Photo/@ICC)

The Cricket World Cup had its first washout on Friday, with rain preventing any ball being bowled in the group match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The 11th game of the tournament always looked under threat on Day 9 after persistent rain in the morning at Bristol’s County Ground.

The rain started to ease around noon and conditions had improved at the time of a pitch inspection, with occasional sunshine, but umpires decided the ground was too wet. The decision was announced shortly after 3:45 p.m. local time (1445 GMT).

Also Read: Dhoni can’t sport ‘Balidan badge’ as ICC turns down BCCI request

It was only the second fixture across five men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments in England, dating back to 1975, that not a single ball was bowled in a game.

Hundreds of Pakistan and Sri Lanka fans, draped in their country’s colors, had hoped at least for a reduced, 20-over match but took the decision well. Sri Lanka supporters have already seen one rain-interrupted game, where the 1996 champions beat Afghanistan in Cardiff.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka went into the game with a win and a loss, and now each get a point for the washout.

Sri Lanka will value that point more than its opponent. Pakistan had won all seven of their previous CWC completed matches with Sri Lanka, including three in England and Wales.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are world’s best right now: Hashim Amla

Sri Lanka’s next game is against Bangladesh here Tuesday. Pakistan plays defending champion Australia in Taunton the following day.

Pakistan had ended a run of 11 straight losses in one-day internationals by beating top-ranked England by 14 runs in a thriller at Trent Bridge on Monday. That impressive performance came after its second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.

“As a team we really wanted to play this match especially after gaining momentum with the win against England,” Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

“It is unfortunate that we were not able to play. We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after beating England. We would want to carry the momentum into the remaining games. We won’t relax in our remaining six matches,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points in first washout at World Cup 2019
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition