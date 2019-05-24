ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match: When, where and how to watch live coverage, streaming – full details

India vs New Zealand warm-up match: The 12th edition of the World Cup is scheduled to kick-start in less than a week's time, when the hosts England will take on South Africa at The Oval. Before the formal beginning of the mega event, all 10 teams - England, Australia, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - will play two warm-up games each to acclimatise with the English conditions ahead of their respective league-stage matches. The World Cup warm-up matches will be played from May 24 to May 28 at a number of venues across England and Wales. The Virat Kohli-led Team India will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on Saturday in London. Where will the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match played? The match between India and New Zealand will be played at Kennington Oval in London. When will the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match begin? The India vs New Zealand match warm-up match will begin at 3 pm IST. Where can one watch the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up match? The India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up will be broadcast live across different sports channels of Star network. It can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. In addition, Star network will broadcast the match on regional sports channel - Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. How to watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match? The online live streaming of India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up game will be available on Hotstar app and Hotstar website. India will look to fix their number 4 conundrum in the warm-up match against the Kiwis. The match will provide both the teams ample opportunity to get used to the English conditions and customise their strategy accordingly. In warm-up games, ICC rules allow the teams to use all the 15 players in the match.