World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch Live streaming, Live telecast

Captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (PTI Photo)

Looking to seal a semi-final berth, Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. India continue to remain the favourites in the World Cup 2019 despite their defeat to England on Sunday. A day before the clash with Bangladesh, Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the tournament due to the toe injury.

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace him in his ODI debut match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have impressed everyone with their efforts in World Cup matches against some of the strong teams like South Africa, New Zealand and even Australia. Mashrafe Mortaza-led side has defeated South Africa in its opening league match and was bowled out for 244, chasing New Zealand’s 248 runs.

At this stage in World Cup, Bangladesh cannot afford to lose a match in the mega event.

When is India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 2, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India played its previous match against England at the same venue.

What time does India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh match will begin at 03:00 PM IST. India have played 7 matches in the tournament while their one match was washed away due to rains.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and other channels of the network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh match will be available on Hotstar app and Hotstar website. Airtel users can watch the live match on the Airtel TV app. For Jio subscribers, the match can be live streamed on Hotstar by using the JIO TV app.

