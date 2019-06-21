World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: When and where to watch match live on tv and online

World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan: India will face Afghanistan in their fifth match of the World Cup. The Indian team is riding high after 3 wins under their belt and are undefeated in the tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli will be happy with the team's performances till now and will be hoping India extend their winning streak when they face Afghanistan. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to rectify the mistakes they committed in their last game against England. Skipper Gulbadin Naib will be hoping that his bowlers put up a better show when they face India as they search for their first win in the World Cup. When will India vs Afghanistan take place? India vs Afghanistan will take place on June 22, 2019. Where will India vs Afghanistan be played? India vs Afghanistan will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. What time will India vs Afghanistan begin? India vs Afghanistan will start at 3 pm Indian Standard Time. Where to watch India vs Afghanistan Live? India vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star\u00a02. It will also be available on Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 2HD. How to watch India vs Afghanistan online? India vs Afghanistan can be streamed live on the Hotstar app. Airtel users can use the Airtel TV app to watch the match live. Jio users can also watch the match live on the Jio TV app. For live score updates, you can follow the live blog at financialexpress.com India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav. Afghanistan World Cup Squad: Gulbadin Nabi (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hamid Hasan, Aftab Alam, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi.