World Cup 2019: India topples England as bookies’ top choice

By: |
Published: June 27, 2019 4:44:17 AM

England, which was the most favourite team to win the trophy at the start of the tournament, has lost favour with the bookies.

world cup 2019, icc world cup 2019Bookies are now betting on India to emerge as the champion of the tournament. (PTI)

England, which was the most favourite team to win the trophy at the start of the tournament, has lost favour with the bookies after losses to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. Bookies are now betting on India to emerge as the champion of the tournament.

England is now at the third spot and Australia is the second most likely team to lift the trophy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. World Cup 2019: India topples England as bookies’ top choice
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop