World Cup 2019: India topples England as bookies’ top choice

England, which was the most favourite team to win the trophy at the start of the tournament, has lost favour with the bookies after losses to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. Bookies are now betting on India to emerge as the champion of the tournament.
England is now at the third spot and Australia is the second most likely team to lift the trophy.
