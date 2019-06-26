World Cup 2019: India to sport orange jersey against England, Opposition sees red

Team India will wear an Orange jersey during their match against England instead of the usual Blue one.

A controversy broke out on Wednesday as Congress and Samajwadi Party objected to Team India donning an orange jersey in their World Cup encounter against England. India will be wearing a different coloured jersey for the match as hosts England also have a blue jersey, and ICC rules require visiting teams to wear a different coloured jersey in case of a clash during televised tournaments.

Both Congress and SP seemed to object over BCCI choosing orange over other colours, as they feel this is an ode to the ruling BJP, who’s flag is saffron. “Modi wants to paint the country saffon,” SP leader Abu Azmi was quoted as saying by television channels.

The International Committee of Cricket clarified that the colour options were given to BCCI by them and the Indian board selected the combination that they felt was best for the,. ” The whole idea is to be different as England also wears a same shade of blue as India. The design is taken from India’s old T20 jersey which had orange in it,” ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

India are currently placed third on the points table, having won four of their 5 games. The Virat Kohli-led side will take on West Indies next on June 27, 2019.