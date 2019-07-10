World Cup 2019: Incredible Ravindra Jadeja shines on field, saves most number of runs in tournament

Ravindra Jadeja stunned the audience with a brilliant near-impossible catch near the boundary and ensured Tom Latham’s removal. (Reuters)

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” Just two World Cup games and Ravindra Jadeja has earned a name for himself which many players are still searching for in the once-in-four-years tournament. In World Cup 2019, Jadeja has taken two wickets, picked up a couple of stunning catches. He also produced a remarkable direct hit to run out Ross Taylor in the semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester. Jadeja has saved 41 runs for his team in the two games he has played so far in the World Cup, making him the most successful fielder in this edition of the coveted tournament.

Just ahead of the World Cup 2019, he proved his capability of turning the match with both ball and bat in the Indian Premier League. In 16 matches, he scored 106 runs and took 15 wickets.

What makes Ravindra Jadeja so special?

Before coming to World Cup, Jadeja was not among the probables. But the player has the ability to bounce back and rise to the occasion. Almost every time he has been dropped from the team, from Tests or ODIs, he has come back in style.

The team banked on him in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford. Jadeja effected a direct hit from outside the circle to remove Ross Taylor. Later in the match, he stunned the audience with a brilliant near-impossible catch near the boundary and ensured Tom Latham’s removal. He also removed New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls. Earlier, in his first World Cup match against Sri Lanka, Jadeja did not come to bat but removed Kusal Mendis with a brilliant spell of spin bowling.

When he cannot make it to the Playing XI, he proved to be the best substitute player. In India-England World Cup match, Jadeja came out as a substitute player and took a brilliant catch off Kuldeep Yadav to send Jason Roy back to pavilion. The catch brought the first breakthrough for India and the broke 160 run-stand between Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Ravindra Jadeja's fantastic catch in the deep to get rid of Jason Roy has been voted the @Nissan Play of the Day from the #ENGvIND game! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/mCbgX9nEck — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2019

His contribution does not end here. Jadeja figures at the top of the table of the fielders who saved most runs in the World Cup. While all other players in the table have played at least 7 matches, Jadeja is the only fielder to achieve the rare feat in just two games. Jadeja saved 41 runs – 24 in inner circle and 17 in the outfield in the tournament so far.