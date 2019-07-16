World Cup 2019: ICC slammed for cheeky post comparing Ben Stokes with Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was asked to award the Man of the Match to Ben Stokes for his stunning feat – 84* off 98 balls not out. (Image source: ICC Twitter)

The World Cup 2019 ended with a nail-biting final between England and New Zealand. The cliff-hanger did not produce a result in the stipulated 100-overs and went into the super over. But even the Super Over did not throw up a clear winner. The nerve-wracking finale resulted in plenty of memes on social media.

However, the official Twitter account of the top cricket body – International Cricket Council (ICC) ended up rubbing the Indian fans the wrong way after it called England’s Ben Stokes the greatest cricketer while posting a picture of him with Sachin Tendulkar. The post was meant to be a cheeky one, however, it ended up displeasing the fans.

Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance at the Lord’s for the final between England and New Zealand and was asked to award the Man of the Match to Ben Stokes for his stunning feat – 84* off 98 balls not out.

Stokes played an instrumental role in guiding England past the victory line against the black caps. After the match, ICC shared the picture of Tendulkar with Stokes which led to a furious backlash from fans on Twitter.

ICC wrote sharing their picture with the caption, “The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar.”

The greatest cricketer of all time – and Sachin Tendulkar ????#CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/fQBmfrJoCJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

And in no time that the fans took offence and lambasted the ICC.

@BCCI tum thode se shareef kya hue saali duniya he harami ho gayi. Get this admin fired else we’ll boycott cricket and watch kabaddi — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatix4) July 14, 2019

Your greatest cricketer could not score even two runs in last ball to win the trophy. ???????? — Anil Kumar (@AnilKum82377846) July 15, 2019

You really need to improve your English @cricketworldcup ???? pic.twitter.com/5BhGFlfX6B — LetMeSpeak (@amit_twitted) July 15, 2019

England emerged victorious to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy. After the Super Over ended in a tie, England was awarded the trophy on virtue of having scored more boundaries in their innings. The New Zealand side was applauded for their gritty play and many even called for sharing the trophy between the two sides.