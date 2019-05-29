World Cup 2019: Hotstar looks to provide engaging experience to cricket fans

By:
Updated: May 29, 2019 6:06:26 PM

World Cup will follow a round-robin format after 27 years. Each of the 10 teams will play against each other for cricket's most coveted crown.

Dhoni, World Cup 2019World Cup 2019: India?s Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches the ball after playing a shot during the warm up match between India and New Zealand at The Oval in London.

With the World Cup set to begin on Thursday, streaming platform Hotstar is going all out to woo cricket enthusiasts. Hotstar has registered a 2x growth in viewership for ODIs since 2018 and promises to make this World Cup bigger and better than ever before.

Hotstar plans to livestream all matches, not just in India, but across global markets in US and Canada. The tournament will be streamed in 6 languages.

All the matches of the World Cup will be telecast live across the channels of Star network on both standard definition and high definition. You can also follow all the live updates of the tournament at financialexpress.com.

After 27 years, the marquee tournament will follow a round-robin format. The 10 teams taking part in the tournament are – India, England, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and West Indies. During the next six and half weeks, the 10 countries will play against each other for global cricket’s most coveted crown and the battle will begin with a clash between firm favourites and hosts England and South Africa on Thursday.

Cricket legends pick their favourites to win World Cup 2019

Hotstar also plans to retain the social layer with their Watch ‘N Play feature, which is aimed at creating an engaging experience for the fans. Using this feature, viewers will have the option of inviting their friends and family, irrespective of the location to watch the matches along with them. It will also allow the viewers to make their voices heard by chatting about the match with experts and celebrities.

Commenting on the streaming platforms’s plans for the World Cup, Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, said, “With the cricket behemoth, ICC World Cup 2019, on Hotstar, we aim to continue delivering an uninterrupted and immersive cricket watching experience not just to the domestic consumers, but to global audiences in the US and Canada as well.”

Star India’s Hotstar registered a record viewership of over 300 million unique users in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League.

