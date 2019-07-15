ICC World Cup 2019: England take the trophy; Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc top the charts

ICC World Cup 2019 saw a number of stellar performances, both with the bat and ball.

After 48 gruelling matches, ICC World Cup 2019 came to an end on Sunday as England beat New Zealand in the final. The final turned out to be a thriller, where there was nothing to seperate the two teams at the end of the stipulated 100 overs. Even the Super Over ended in a tie, but England were awarded the trophy as they had hit more boundaries in their innings.

The marquee tournament saw a number of stellar performances, both with the bat and ball. Here’s taking a look at who won the top honours at World Cup 2019:

ICC World Cup 2019: Top Run Scorers

Team India opener Rohit Sharma was on a roll during the league stages of the tournament and scored 5 centuries in the 8 matches that India played. He was dismissed for 1 in the semifinal against New Zealand, which was what separated him and David Warner on the batting charts. While Rohit Sharma ended with a tally of 648 runs, Australia’s Warner had 647 to his name.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan was the only other batsmen to go past 600 runs at World Cup 2019. Batting at no. 3, he guided his team to victory in a number of matches. Hasan was also brilliant with the ball picking up 11 wickets from 8 matches.

ICC World Cup 2019: Leading Wicket Takers

Before the start of the tournament, the pitches were expected to be flat tracks where batsmen would post scores of 300+ on a regular basis. But the fast bowlers trumped in all the contests. Australia’s Mitchell Starc was at the top of the bowling charts, picking up 27 wickets. Starc was followed by New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

England bowling sensation Jofra Archer, who was drafted into the team at the last-minute, rattled the opposition batsmen with his pace and bounce. Archer ended the World Cup with 20 overs, and even bowled the eventful super over in the final against New Zealand.

Player of the Tournament

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson may have failed to take his team past the finish line in the final, but he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his stellar efforts. He amassed 578 runs at an average of 82.5, leading his team from front. He was also in the middle of things in the field, marshalling his troops effectively. His bowling changes and field placements were applauded by experts as the Kiwis restricted India to 221 in the semifinal and then bowled out England for 241 in the World Cup 2019 final.

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson receives the runners-up trophy from former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Lord’s cricket ground in London, England, Sunday. (AP Photo)

Williamson also added another feather to his hat when he became the captain with the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpasses Sri Lanka veteran Mahela Jayawardene score of 548 in the 2007 World Cup.